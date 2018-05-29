Florida Pizza Employee Fatally Shoots Attacker in Freaky Clown Mask

Police in Holly Hill, Florida say a Little Caesars employee shot and killed a man who jumped him wearing in a clown mask.

The employee was closing up shop and was exiting the back door when a man in a scary clown mask jumped him and hit him in the back with a wooden post.

Police say, then attacker tried to stab the employee with scissors.

That’s when the victim pulled out his concealed gun and fired four or five shots at the masked suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Holly Hill police chief Stephen Aldrich says it is unlikely the restaurant employee will be charged with a crime.

“It doesn’t appear that way in this point in time because like I said it was an ambush type of an attack and it does appear that he was defending himself,” said Aldrich.

