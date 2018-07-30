Florida Primary Election Registration Deadline Today

If you haven’t registered to vote in the Florida Primary, today is your last chance.

Voting will take place August 28th and, so far, more than 12-million people are signed up.

The process can be completed online at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning that Republicans and Democrats can only vote in their respective party’s races.

A new poll is revealing a pair of frontrunners in Florida’s race for governor.

Gwen Graham is leading on the Democratic side and Ron DeSantis is leading on the Republican side.

The Mason-Dixon poll shows Graham has opened with a nine point lead over Phillip Levine in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

DeSantis has opened a 13 point lead over Adam Putnam among Republican voters 41-percent to 28 percent.

Pollsters say the President’s endorsement of DeSantis is giving him a huge advantage.

President Trump will be at a huge rally tomorrow night in Tampa for the GOP candidates.

Congressman DeSantis will join Bill Thursday morning at 8:05.

