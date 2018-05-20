A Flood Watch for Palm Beach County is in effect until 11 am Sunday morning.

The system shows Palm Beach County could receive up to 3″ of rain, with possible increased flooding in other areas.

Rain will continue to pound into Florida for the rest of Sunday possibly continuing into Monday morning.

Dry air will move forward into the area to slow the rain down, as Monday has a 30-40% chance of rain for the day and 20-30% Tuesday through Thursday.

A tropical depression is possibly forming but models show no consistency with the formation and placement.

The post Florida rain continues, Flood watch in effect appeared first on 850 WFTL.