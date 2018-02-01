Florida Senate Work to Close Child Marriage “Loophole”
By 850 WFTL
|
Feb 1, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

On Wednesday, the Florida Senate unanimously approved a bill that would ban issuing marriage licenses to any person under the age of 18.

Senate Rules Chairwoman Lizbeth Benacquisto proposed the bill, citing the case of Sherry Johnson, a woman who was forced to marry at the age of 11 after being raped and impregnated by an adult.

Under current law, minors can marry under certain circumstances in cases of pregnancies and with parental consent.

The bill’s purpose is to prevent the abuse of children and eliminate the “loophole” that permits abuse in circumstances that would usually be considered a crime.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, The House version of the bill (HB 335) sponsored by representative’s Jeanette Nunez and Frank White will be heard Thursday by the House Judiciary Committee.

