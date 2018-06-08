Florida Supreme Court Considering if Miami Judge Can Be Facebook Friends with Opposing Counsel
Are you literally friends with all your “friends” on Facebook…do you even know who they are?

Florida’s Supreme Court is considering whether judges can be Facebook friends with attorneys. Miami attorney Maury Udell told the court a Miami-Dade County judge should be removed from a case because she was Facebook friends with an opposing lawyer.

Some justices on the Florida Supreme Court seemed to agree that judges should know better than to even appear to have a link to a case they’re considering.
Other justices questioned whether being Facebook friends really amounts to being “friends.”

There’s no word on when the state Supreme Court will issue a ruling on the case.

