Florida Supreme Court Denies Appeal for John Goodman DUI Manslaughter Case

On Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court denied Florida polo mogul, John Goodman’s appeal to overturn his 16-year prison sentence for a manslaughter conviction.

Goodman was responsible for a crash that killed 23-year-old Scott Patrick Wilson in February of 2010.

Goodman was driving when he crashed his Bentley into Wilson’s Hyundai Sonata at a Wellington intersection.

The crash caused Wilson’s vehicle to fall upside down into a canal with Wilson inside, where he later drowned.

Blood evidence collected by police three hours after the deadly crash proved Goodman was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

In two separate trial’s Goodman was convicted of DUI manslaughter.

Goodman claimed the court did not use the proper size needle when administering the blood test arguing in his most recent appeal that the current rules of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) were inadequate due to the failure to regulate proper blood draw procedures sufficiently.

In response, The Florida Supreme Court denied his appeal along with Goodman’s claims of the current FDLE rules being inadequate and unable to regulate proper blood draw procedures sufficiently.

If the Florida Supreme Court had overturned the verdict, vindicating Goodman’s arguments, hundreds of DUI and DUI manslaughter convictions in the state could have been put into question.

