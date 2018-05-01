Florida Teacher Reportedly Asked Student for Nudes in Exchange for Answers

A Boynton Beach high school teacher has been suspended from his job at a charter school after he reportedly asked one of his students for nude photos.

According to the report, Christopher Fisher, a social studies teacher formerly of Quantum High School asked the 18-year-old female student to provided him with nude photos in exchange for the password to the website were the student was required to take an exam.

The student then went and reported the teacher to school officials who took action to suspend the teacher and prevent him from re-entering the classroom.

“It is unacceptable that behavior,” State Rep. Emily Slosberg told CBS12. “As a student, you think you have to do what the teacher tells you to do.”

Due to the fact that the student was 18-year-old, Fisher was not legally reprimanded, however, a new law slated to go into effect in July, will hold teachers accountable for inappropriate relationships with students at any age. After July, teachers could face a second-degree felony charges and a 15 year jail sentence if found in violation.

For now, authorities at Quantum High school have punished the teacher for overstepping boundaries with a student by suspended him and taking precautions to bar him from reapplying to the school in the future.

