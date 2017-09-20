Florida woman makes a ‘single and sexy’ sign to get power turned back on
By Beth
|
Sep 20, 2017 @ 6:54 PM

Thousands are still without power after Hurricane Irma but one Fort Myers woman thought outside of the box to get the attention of power crews.
Kynse Agles made a sign with hot pink spray paint that said, “Hot single female seeks sexy lineman to electrify her life”. The sign has gotten a lot of attention and laughs. So much so that it worked! After getting her power turned back on, the power crews took a photo of her sign and captioned it with, “Power on due to your lineman.”  Now neighbors are hoping to borrow Agles sign.

