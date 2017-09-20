Florida woman makes a ‘single and sexy’ sign to get power turned back on

Thousands are still without power after Hurricane Irma but one Fort Myers woman thought outside of the box to get the attention of power crews.
Kynse Agles made a sign with hot pink spray paint that said, “Hot single female seeks sexy lineman to electrify her life”. The sign has gotten a lot of attention and laughs. So much so that it worked! After getting her power turned back on, the power crews took a photo of her sign and captioned it with, “Power on due to your lineman.” Now neighbors are hoping to borrow Agles sign.
