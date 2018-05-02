Florida Worst State for Cycling Fatalities
By 850 WFTL
|
May 2, 2018 @ 10:03 AM

The Sunshine State is the most dangerous state if you are riding on two wheels.

May is “Motorcycle and Bicycle Safety Awareness Month” and Florida has the dubious distinction of being the worst state in the nation for cycling fatalities.

The Florida Highway Patrol says more than 15,000 bicycles and motorcycles were involved in traffic crashes in 2017.

Orlando, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville and Miami are ranked as the most dangerous cities in the country for cyclists.

The post Florida Worst State for Cycling Fatalities appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Key West Welcome to “Paradise USA” Sign Returned Video: Man Sets Himself on Fire at Miami Gardens Gas Station Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Martin County Sheriff The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/2/18 Brother of Accused MSD Shooter Arrested Again for Probation Violation Florida Teacher Reportedly Asked Student for Nudes in Exchange for Answers
Comments