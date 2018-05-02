Florida Worst State for Cycling Fatalities

The Sunshine State is the most dangerous state if you are riding on two wheels.

May is “Motorcycle and Bicycle Safety Awareness Month” and Florida has the dubious distinction of being the worst state in the nation for cycling fatalities.

This May is Motorcycle and Bicycle Safety Awareness Month. All motorists should use extra caution when driving around bicyclists, motorcyclists and commercial motor vehicles. The DHSMV reminds everyone to Share the Road, so all road users can #ArriveAlive! pic.twitter.com/rSaH9d2Bkw — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) May 1, 2018

The Florida Highway Patrol says more than 15,000 bicycles and motorcycles were involved in traffic crashes in 2017.

Orlando, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville and Miami are ranked as the most dangerous cities in the country for cyclists.

