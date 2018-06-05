Florida’s ban on medical marijuana is lifted
By 850 WFTL
Jun 5, 2018 @ 8:03 PM

Another day, another update about the medical marijuana issue in our state.

Leon County Circuit Judge Karen Gievers on Tuesday lifted a stay on smoking medical marijuana.

That move upholds her May 25 decision that the Florida Legislature’s ban on smokable medical marijuana is unconstitutional.

The stay will be lifted on Monday.

However, the drug will remain limited for sale at treatment centers for the foreseeable future, since the Department of Health must develop rules for cultivating and distributing it. That process could take up to several months.

 

