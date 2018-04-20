A 34-year-old Hernando County man was arrested when Pasco deputies found him hiding in a swamp Tuesday evening after a short high-speed chase. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said they received a BOLO from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office after Paul Daniel Smith resisted arrest, battered a deputy and left the area in a blue Ford F150 while one of his wrists was handcuffed. Deputies spotted a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed southbound on US 41 in Land O’ Lakes. Deputies said Smith turned into the Lake Thomas area where he hit a pole and a mailbox. At one point, he even slowed down and Tara Berger, 31, jumped out of the passenger side of the truck — police arrested her for lying to officials during a felony investigation. Deputies said Smith eventually slowed down after nearly striking deputies and ran into a densely wooded, swampy area. K9 Knox, Deputy Rob Wilkins and Corporal Andrew Denbo followed him into the swamp and located him almost entirely hidden with just his head above the mud. The dog kept licking his face, so he laughed and told it to stop. Then he asked them to tase him so he could go to the hospital.