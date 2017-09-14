FloriDopes
By Jennifer Ross
|
Sep 14, 2017 @ 10:20 AM

A 46-year-old guy named Victor Apeler and a 42-year-old guy named Blake Waller went looting in Jacksonville in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. But they weren’t just going to settle for stealing things like TVs or clothes . . . they had bigger dreams. These guys tried to steal an entire metal TELEPHONE POLE.  Someone called the cops after they saw the guys strapping the giant pole to the top of their Kia SUV.  And it looked ridiculous up there, so the cops might’ve spotted them even without the tip. The guys’ plan was to sell it for scrap metal, but the cops stopped them before they could get too far and arrested them for grand theft.

