FLOTUS To Appear on TV from FEMA HQ for Hurricane Preparedness Briefing

First Lady Melania Trump will be on television today as part of a briefing on hurricane preparedness.

President Donald Trump will also be in attendance at the meeting at FEMA headquarters.

I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing. Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018

It’ll be the first lady’s first appearance before the press since she was hospitalized last month for a kidney problem.

Tonight @POTUS & I were honored to pay tribute to our fallen heroes. Thank you to the Gold Star families that joined us in celebration & remembrance. pic.twitter.com/6oSh1t88G7 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 5, 2018

Earlier this week she attended a dinner to honor Gold Star families.

