FLOTUS To Appear on TV from FEMA HQ for Hurricane Preparedness Briefing
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 6, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

First Lady Melania Trump will be on television today as part of a briefing on hurricane preparedness.

President Donald Trump will also be in attendance at the meeting at FEMA headquarters.

850 WFTL will hold a hurricane preparedness panel on Friday at 11:00 a.m.

It’ll be the first lady’s first appearance before the press since she was hospitalized last month for a kidney problem.

Earlier this week she attended a dinner to honor Gold Star families.

The post FLOTUS To Appear on TV from FEMA HQ for Hurricane Preparedness Briefing appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WPB Police Whistle-blower Fired Florida’s ban on smoking medical marijuana lifted The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/6/18 Florida’s ban on medical marijuana is lifted Judge: Puerto Rico must release Hurricane Maria records within a week Kelly Sadler is out of the White House, weeks after McCain comment
Comments