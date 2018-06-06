Flying Tire From Box Truck Hits, Kills SUV Driver on I-95 in Broward
Jun 6, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

A reminder that it is dangerous driving on South Florida roadways. A driver is dead after being hit and killed by a flying tire Tuesday night on I-95 in Broward.

It happened around 6:15 last night when FHP reports that a box truck heading southbound on I-95 near Commercial Boulevard lost its left front tire.

The wheel bounced over the median divider into the northbound lanes and landed on the windshield of a Ford Echo SUV.

The SUV driver, 25-year-old Joseu Cala of New York, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

