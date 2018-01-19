Foo Fighters Want To Give Fans A Taste of “Foo Town”

The Foo Fighters are preparing to hit the stage in Australia and have revealed plans to host pop-up pubs that will feature their own beer called, “Foo Town.”

The band did the pop-up pubs in London last year with success, so they decided it only right to do the same in Australia.

There will be exclusive merchandise, prizes, trivia, cover bands, and of course their limited edition “Foo Town” beer to quench your thirst.

The Foo Fighters 2018 Australian tour will take them all across the country and Weezer is also on the bill.

Who’s tried some of the “Foo Town” beer?

Young Henrys has made a beer with the Foo Fighters https://t.co/C55Kksdj8N pic.twitter.com/uaH9WkCY7P — Broadsheet Sydney (@Broadsheet_Syd) January 18, 2018