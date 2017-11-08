He wants to be called “Foodgod”? Huh?

Reality TV Star Jonathan Cheban, also known as Kim Kardashian’s bestie, wants to legally change his name to “Foodgod.” He told Page Six, “Everyone calls me foodgod; scream it in the streets and run up to me in restaurants, and I want people calling me Foodgod when they write about me — not Jonathan or ‘BFF.'” He’s already changed his Instagram handle to his chosen name and got a “Foodgod” tattoo on a recent Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode. The entrepreneur’s Instagram feed is also filled with “pictures and videos of food from all over the world.”

Over the top A post shared by Jonathan Cheban (@foodgod) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Tweets by foodgod