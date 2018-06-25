Former Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Sues Kids for Allegedly Interfering with His Love Life

Former NASA astronaut, Buzz Aldrin is suing his children and family foundation in a Florida Circuit Court, claiming they are taking advantage of his trust and finances and interfering with his love life.

His children say that Aldrin is being used by outside parties who are the real ones trying to manipulate him.

Aldrin is 88-years-old and the second man to walk on the moon. He accuses his children of slandering him, telling people he has dementia and working to undermine his romantic relationships.

The suit seeks to remove his son, Andy Aldrin, as head of the Buzz Aldrin Space Foundation.

In light of the recent Twitter feud, I have no idea who is in right or wrong but this is sad to read; Legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin sues his family alleging fraud https://t.co/YDlqhbgvtn — Space Lectures (@Space_Lectures) June 23, 2018

His daughter, Jan Aldrin, serves on the board. The foundation released a statement over the weekend saying that the children love and respect their father, are deeply saddened by the lawsuit but will not be commenting further.

