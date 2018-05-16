Former BSO Deputy Who Failed to Act During MSD Shooting Receiving Pension
By 850 WFTL
|
May 16, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

The school resource officer who did not enter Stoneman Douglas high school during February’s deadly mass shooting is receiving his state pension of more than 87-hundred dollars a month.

Scot Peterson, the controversial former Stoneman Douglas High School resource officer, has started collecting his pension of $8,702 a month from Broward County after he resigned following the school shooting in February.

He came under fire after it was revealed he told deputies not to go into the school during the shooting and set up a perimeter while 17 people died in Building 12.

The 55-year-old Peterson was suspended and then resigned and retired after surveillance video showed him waiting outside the school in Parkland, but not going inside to confront confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz.

Florida law enforcement officials are investigating how officers responded to the shooting.

