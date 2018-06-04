Former BSO Resource Officer Scot Peterson Finally Speaks

Former BSO deputy and MSD school resource officer Scot Peterson is finally talking about not engaging the shooter on that deadly Valentine’s Day.

He told the Washington Post, ‘It was my job, and I didn’t find him’: Stoneman Douglas resource officer remains haunted by massacre.

Peterson is now retired receiving a $100,000 a year pension from Broward County.

We are still waiting for the results of the FDLE investigation into the law enforcement response to the mass shooting on that deadly Valentine’s Day.

