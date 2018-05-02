President Donald Trump made his first visit to the State Department to attend the ceremonial swearing-in of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo, the former CIA director, is replacing Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon executive fired by Trump in March after months of personality and policy clashes.

At a formal swearing-in ceremony for the former CIA Director at the State Department today, Trump said Pompeo has exceptional leadership skills and is a true American patriot.

WATCH: Secretary of State Pompeo takes oath of office, administered by VP Pence. pic.twitter.com/vN87hbfxoH — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 2, 2018

Pompeo is a former Republican congressman from Kansas.

Pompeo replaced fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The post Former CIA Director Pomeo Sworn in as Secretary of State appeared first on 850 WFTL.