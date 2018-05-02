Former CIA Director Pomeo Sworn in as Secretary of State
President Donald Trump made his first visit to the State Department to attend the ceremonial swearing-in of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo, the former CIA director, is replacing Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon executive fired  by Trump in March after months of personality and policy clashes.

At a formal swearing-in ceremony for the former CIA Director at the State Department today, Trump said Pompeo has exceptional leadership skills and is a true American patriot.

 

Pompeo is a former Republican congressman from Kansas.

