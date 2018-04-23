Former Dolphin Kicker Misses Mark by Holding a Gun in Daughter’s Prom Photo
By 850 WFTL
Apr 23, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

A former NFL kicker for the Miami Dolphins is receiving a rash of criticism for a prom picture on Twitter where he is brandishing a firearm jokingly as a threat to his daughter’s date.

He was “wishing them a great time at prom.”

Jay Feely posted a picture this weekend standing with his arm around his daughter and with a gun in his other hand, next to his daughter’s prom date. His daughter is smiling and rolling her eyes.

Some claimed Feely was an irresponsible gun owner who should not being making jokes about guns, especially around children.

Feely apologized yesterday, and Tweeted he did not mean to be insensitive to the important issue of gun safety. He stated that the gun was not loaded.

