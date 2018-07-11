Former FBI Attorney Lisa Page Defies House Committee Subpoenas
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 11, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

Former FBI attorney Lisa Page will not appear for a private interview with two House committees despite being subpoenaed according to her attorney.
Amy Jeffress said her client says Page did not have enough time to prepare and had asked the the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform Committees to schedule another date.

Congressman Ron DeSantis and Florida Gubernatorial candidate responded in a tweet: “Anti-Trump FBI lawyer Lisa Page is defying a congressional subpoena because she doesn’t want to answer questions or be held accountable. Pathetic.”

The post Former FBI Attorney Lisa Page Defies House Committee Subpoenas appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Florida Leads U.S. in 2018 Officer Deaths Trump at the NATO Summit The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/11/18 Miami-Dade Corrections Officer Accused of Shooting, Being Held At Corrections Center Where He Works Shark Bites University of Miami student in the Bahamas One Man Killed, Another Injured in Lightning Strike in Lake Worth
Comments