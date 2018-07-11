Former FBI attorney Lisa Page will not appear for a private interview with two House committees despite being subpoenaed according to her attorney.

Amy Jeffress said her client says Page did not have enough time to prepare and had asked the the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform Committees to schedule another date.

Lisa Page will not appear for Capitol Hill interview despite subpoena, attorney says. https://t.co/qWOJBCWIc1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 11, 2018

Congressman Ron DeSantis and Florida Gubernatorial candidate responded in a tweet: “Anti-Trump FBI lawyer Lisa Page is defying a congressional subpoena because she doesn’t want to answer questions or be held accountable. Pathetic.”

Anti-Trump FBI lawyer Lisa Page is defying a congressional subpoena because she doesn’t want to answer questions or be held accountable. Pathetic. — Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) July 11, 2018

The post Former FBI Attorney Lisa Page Defies House Committee Subpoenas appeared first on 850 WFTL.