Former Fox News exec to work at White House

According to reports, former Fox News co-president Bill Shine has accepted a senior position in the Trump administration.

Many speculate that Shine will become President Trump’s new communications director, a position left open when Hope Hicks left the White House in late March.

The White House has not yet confirmed Shine’s hiring, but Shine and Trump reportedly met Wednesday to finalize the deal.

Shine resigned from Fox News last year following a sexual harassment scandal against the network’s ex-chief executive Roger Ailes and ex-host Bill O’Reilly.

Although he never faced direct accusations related to the behavior which ended the career’s of both Ailes and O’Reilly, he stepped down as co-president of the network after he was criticized for the way he handled sexual harassment claims.

At this time Shine has not confirmed his new position at the White House.

