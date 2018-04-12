A new mural is now brightening up Tequesta.

The abstract, colorful mural was painted by the former bass guitarist for Metallica, Jason Newsted.

The masterpiece was unveiled at Evo Italian Restaurant, which celebrated its 11th anniversary.

If the project goes well, Newsted says there may be more murals going up around Tequesta.

Newsted was the guitarist for Metallica for 15 years.

The post Former Metallica Guitarist’s Mural Perks Up Tequesta appeared first on 850 WFTL.