Former Metallica Guitarist’s Mural Perks Up Tequesta
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 12, 2018 @ 10:03 AM

A new mural is now brightening up Tequesta.

The abstract, colorful mural was painted by the former bass guitarist for Metallica, Jason Newsted.

The masterpiece was unveiled at Evo Italian Restaurant, which celebrated its 11th anniversary.

If the project goes well, Newsted says there may be more murals going up around Tequesta.

Newsted was the guitarist for Metallica for 15 years.

