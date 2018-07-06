Former Navy SEAL Assisting In Thai Soccer Team Rescue Dies From Lack Of Oxygen
Jul 6, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

The effort to rescue the 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped in a Thailand cave is proving to be much more difficult than anyone expected. A former Thai Navy SEAL has died Friday morning while assisting in the rescue.

Sgt. Saman Kunan died from a lack of oxygen while attempting to return to a command center two kilometers (1.2 miles) inside the cave.
Kunan was delivering oxygen tanks to the part of the cavern where the boys have been stuck for two weeks when he ran out of air while underwater.
Officials say oxygen levels are down to around 15%, so rescuers have been pumping air into the cave while attempting to pump water out.

The body of Saman Gunan, a former Thai navy SEAL who died during an overnight mission, is carried during a repatriation and religious rites ceremony at Chiang Rai Airport in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand Friday, July 6, 2018. The Thai navy diver working as part of the effort to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped in a flooded cave died Friday from lack of oxygen, underscoring risks of extracting the team. (AP Photo)

