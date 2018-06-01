Former Officer Nouman Raja Deined ‘stand your ground’ Defense

A Palm Beach County judge has ruled that former officer Nouman Raja’s claim of self defense in the fatal shooting of Palm Beach County resident Corey Jones was not justified under the ‘stand your ground defense’ and that he must go to trial to face the charges against him.

Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer made the decision against Raja’s claim Friday.

Raja fatal shot Jones in October of 2015 after Jones’ vehicle broke down on the I-95 southbound exit to PGA blvd after a music gig.

Raja who was reportedly investigating a rash of burglarizes in the area at the time claimed that when he approached Jones and his vehicle, Jones became aggressive towards him and fearing for his life, Raja shot and killed Jones. Evidence from the crime scene, including a recorded phone call from AAA, however, largely contradicted Raja’s statement.

Raja is facings charges of attempted first-degree murder and manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

