Former Officer Nouman Raja Denied ‘stand your ground’ Defense

A Palm Beach County judge ruled that former officer Nouman Raja’s claim of self-defense in the fatal shooting of Palm Beach County resident Corey Jones was not justified under the ‘stand your ground defense’ and that he must go to trial to face the charges against him.

Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer decided against Raja’s claim Friday.

Jones, a black church musician, was shot and killed in October 2015 by Raja who was a Palm Beach Gardens police officer at the time on the I-95 southbound exit to PGA blvd after a music gig.

Raja who was reportedly investigating a rash of burglaries in the area at the time claimed that when he approached Jones and his vehicle, Jones allegedly became aggressive towards him and fearing for his life, shot and killed Jones.

However, evidence from the crime scene, including a recorded phone call from AAA, largely contradicted Raja’s statement.

Less than a month after the shooting, the city of Palm Beach Gardens fired Raja and six months later, police arrested him on charges of manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder.

The former PBG police officer’s attorneys argued in a two-day hearing last month to have the charges dismissed claiming the shooting was justified under the ‘stand your ground’ law.

“He was in fear of imminent death or great bodily harm,” attorney Scott Richardson said during the hearing.

Judge Schosberg Feuer’s ruling wrote:

“The Court finds, and c0mmon sense dictates, the evidence shows the Defendant had his gun drawn when he jumped out of the car and approached Jones. It was upon seeing the Defendant, in plain clothes with no indication, understanding, or knowledge that the Defendant was a police officer, pointing a gun at him, that it was then, and only then, that Jones pulled out his gun in response.”

Raja faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and manslaughter and has pleaded not guilty.

Raja is expected to stand trial on July 16 and remains under house arrest with a $25,000 bond.

