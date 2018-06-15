Former Officer Sentenced for Not Informing Girlfriend of HIV Status

A former Greenacres officer has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for failing to inform his girlfriend of his HIV status.

41-year-old Ervans Saintclair was convicted in April, after his ex-wife informed authorities of her his actions and provided them with the names of possible victims. Saintclair appeared in court Friday where he apologized to the victim during his sentencing saying, I’ve made “some bad choices and because of those choices, I am here.”

According to records, Saintclair was informed of his HIV status in 2007, but had a sexual relationship with the victim from 2009 to 2013 and never once informed her of his status.

Thankfully for the victim, she did not contract the virus.

It is unclear if there are any other victims and if they plan to sue.

Knowingly putting someone at risk for a sexually transmitted disease without informing them of your status is a felony under Florida law that carries a possible 30-year sentence.

