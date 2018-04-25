Former President George H.W. Bush Feeling Better and Tweeting

George H.W. Bush must be feeling better after being hospitalized a day after he buried his wife of 73 years.

The elder Bush is thanking the people of Houston for their kindness and professionalism after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.

Bush took to Twitter this morning from his hospital bed in Houston saying all Houstonians did a great job in making sure Barbara Bush’s visitors and funeral guests felt welcome.

My family and I thank Mayor @SylvesterTurner, his terrific staff, @houstonpolice, @METROHouston, @SBCHouston, @StMartinsDOK — and really all Houstonians — for your professionalism and obvious care in making Barbara’s visitors and funeral guests feel so welcomed. Thank you all. — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) April 25, 2018

The ex-president particularly thanked Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and police. Barbara Bush died last week.

George H.W. Bush has been in the hospital since Sunday night with a blood infection but is reportedly responding to treatments.

