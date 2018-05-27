Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized
May 27, 2018 @ 3:03 PM

Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to a Maine hospital on Sunday, according to his spokesman, Jim McGrath.

McGrath tweeted that the 41st president had experienced low blood pressure and fatigue. Mr. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care and is expected to remain there for a few days.

McGrath added that Bush is awake, alert and is not experiencing any pain.

