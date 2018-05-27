Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized

Former President George H.W. Bush was admitted to a Maine hospital on Sunday, according to his spokesman, Jim McGrath.

McGrath tweeted that the 41st president had experienced low blood pressure and fatigue. Mr. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care and is expected to remain there for a few days.

President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 27, 2018

McGrath added that Bush is awake, alert and is not experiencing any pain.

