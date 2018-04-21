Allison Mack, the actress best known for her roles in the TV series “Smallville” was arrested Friday for an alleged role in a sex slave cult including trafficking and labor.

This happens only a month after NXIVM leader Keith Raniere was arrested for the same charges in Mexico after a slave had gone public in October about her experiences.

Mack, 35, was Raniere’s “master” slave where she forced other girls enslaved to have sex with Raniere and burning his initials in their private areas.

While the woman were being “branded” Mack would place her hands on their chest and say “feel the pain, think of your master”, prosecutors said.

That wasn’t all that would happen, Mack would first lure the woman with a vow and seduce them into providing collateral to use as blackmail.

Mack allegedly would force them to pose nude for photos, ordered the woman to strict diets, extreme grooming measures and stay celibate, according to court documents.

Sleep deprivation was another brutality the slaves dealt with from Mack and other slave masters as they had to be ready to respond to requests anytime during the day, one slave fell so ill, her menstrual cycle stopped.

Allison Mack and Keith Reniere face a minimum of 15 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The post Former TV actress busted for sex slave cult appeared first on 850 WFTL.