Former U.S. Rep Patrick Murphy could launch bipartisan gubernatorial campaign

Former Democratic U.S. Representative Patrick Murphy said on Thursday that he plans to decide by early June whether he will run for Florida governor on a bipartisan ticket with former Republican U.S. Representative David Jolly serving as his running mate.

Although the deadline to get on the ballot is June 22, recent polls indicate that the race remains open to other candidates.

According to Murphy, “Honestly I believe people are more interested in getting their problems solved than the politics of political parties.”

Murphy has been contacting prospective campaign donors, and he confirmed with an attorney that Florida law does not prohibit a dual-ticket gubernatorial campaign.

Murphy, a Jupiter resident, served in the state’s 18th congressional district from January 2013 to January 2017.

