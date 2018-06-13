Former Uber Driver Sentenced to 22 Years For Raping SunFest Passenger

A former Uber driver convicted of raping a woman he drove home from Sunfest has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

A jury found Gary Kitchings guilty of five of six counts in March.

#BREAKING @uber driver Gary Kitchings sentenced to 22 years for rape of passenger after picking her up at @sunfest pic.twitter.com/tzhKijfxCK — PaulCBS12 (@PaulCBS12) June 13, 2018

Gary Kitchings, 58, testified in a Palm Beach County courtroom on March 15, 2018, in his own defense against charges of raping a woman after giving her a Uber ride from SunFest last year.

Kitchings testified the 38 year old accuser and passenger was was flirtatious, and it turned into a consensual sex “good time” hook up at her Jupiter condo.

But the accuser said her ride home in Kitchings’ Nissan Versa and the attack in her home were “terrifying.”

She told the jury that Kitchings was a “monster” who locked the car doors, threatened to shoot her unless she performed a sex act and swallow his urine while he drove, and then broke into her home and raped her.

