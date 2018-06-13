Former Uber Driver Sentenced to 22 Years For Raping SunFest Passenger
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 13, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

A former Uber driver convicted of raping a woman he drove home from Sunfest has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
A jury found Gary Kitchings guilty of five of six counts in March.

Gary Kitchings, 58, testified in a Palm Beach County courtroom on March 15, 2018, in his own defense against charges of raping a woman after giving her a Uber ride from SunFest last year.

Kitchings testified the 38 year old accuser and passenger was was flirtatious, and it turned into a consensual sex “good time” hook up at her Jupiter condo.

But the accuser said her ride home in Kitchings’ Nissan Versa and the attack in her home were “terrifying.”

She told the jury that Kitchings was a “monster” who locked the car doors, threatened to shoot her unless she performed a sex act and swallow his urine while he drove, and then broke into her home and raped her.

The post Former Uber Driver Sentenced to 22 Years For Raping SunFest Passenger appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump: We are Safer, NOKO No Longer a Nuclear Threat Too Bad Former President Bush 41, Americans Love Broccoli Trump Finally To Receive DOJ Inspector General’s Report on Agency Handling of Clinton E-Mails Raccoon Scales Minnesota High Rise FIFA: North American Trio to Host 2026 World Cup FDOH: No Testing on Possible Treasure Coast Cancer Cluster
Comments