Fort Pierce Woman Shot ex-Husband in the Back and Kept Firing

A woman shot her ex-husband multiple times at their Fort Pierce home early on Monday morning, according to reports.

Bliss Delois Johnson, 39, was arrested for premeditated, first-degree murder charges and is still behind bars on $500,000 bail at the St. Lucie County Jail. Julius Johnson, Bliss’s ex-husband, told responders that his ex-wife had shot him using a silver .38 caliber revolver.

Johnson told investigators shortly before the horrific incident, he had contacted Johnson from a nearby McDonald’s about her paying a daycare bill. Johnson said when he didn’t get an answer, he walked over to their marital home, where Johnson was standing on the porch waiting for him. They began to argue and Johnson said he tried to calm things down.

Just as Johnson began to walk away, he saw Bliss pull a gun from her purse and it was that time he said he was shot in the back. Reports say Bliss continued to fire three more shots but missed. Bliss and Julius have three children together and according to reports, the kids were sleeping when the shooting took place.

