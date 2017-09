Your turn up just got a lot more real. Sommelier Patrick Cappiello has debuted Forty Ounce Red Wine for $16. It’s “light-bodied, lively and dry, red wine.” These 40’s will be perfect for football tailgating, camping and other fall occasions. The wine is made from Gamay grapes from Northern France. There are only 4,800 cases of these so track them down while you can. There’s a list of stores on the company website.

Would you buy these regularly? What kind of wine is your favorite?