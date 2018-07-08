Four Children Rescued Safely from Thai Cave
Jul 8, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

Officials in Thailand say the operation to rescue four of the twelve trapped boys in a cave went very smoothly.
The boys wore full masks over their faces and walked, waded or dove through the treacherous cave complex.
They have been trapped with their soccer coach for 16 days. The rescue mission has now been put on hold until Monday in order to replenish oxygen tanks.

One of two ambulances leave the cave in northern Thailand hours after operation began to rescue the trapped youth soccer players and their coach, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Sunday, July 8, 2018. Chiang Rai province acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is heading the operation, said earlier Sunday that 13 foreign and five Thai divers were taking part in the rescue and two divers will accompany each boy as they’re gradually extracted. He said the operation began at 10 a.m., and it will take at least 11 hours for the first person to be taken out of the cave. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Officials briefed reporters on the situation and said replenishing the site’s oxygen tanks were crucial as teams work to rescue the remaining eight boys and their coach.
Rescuers say they will have to review conditions before attempting to rescue any other of the trapped children.

Thirteen foreign divers, including eight from Australia, and five members of Thailand’s elite navy SEAL unit are trying to bring the rest of the boys – some as young as 11 and weak swimmers – through narrow, submerged passageways that claimed the life of a former Thai navy diver on Friday.

