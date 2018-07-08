Four Children Rescued Safely from Thai Cave

Officials in Thailand say the operation to rescue four of the twelve trapped boys in a cave went very smoothly.

The boys wore full masks over their faces and walked, waded or dove through the treacherous cave complex.

They have been trapped with their soccer coach for 16 days. The rescue mission has now been put on hold until Monday in order to replenish oxygen tanks.

Officials briefed reporters on the situation and said replenishing the site’s oxygen tanks were crucial as teams work to rescue the remaining eight boys and their coach.

Rescuers say they will have to review conditions before attempting to rescue any other of the trapped children.

This is GREAT news! Well done! #ThaiCaveBoys Thai cave rescue: First boys rescued alive from Thai cave https://t.co/gwWNuVwc37 — Port Records ✪ (@PortRecords) July 8, 2018

Thirteen foreign divers, including eight from Australia, and five members of Thailand’s elite navy SEAL unit are trying to bring the rest of the boys – some as young as 11 and weak swimmers – through narrow, submerged passageways that claimed the life of a former Thai navy diver on Friday.

