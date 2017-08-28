Four coffees a day ‘cuts risk of early death’

New research suggests that drinking four cups of coffee a day significantly cuts the chance of an early death. A study of 20,000 people found heavy consumption cut the risk of dying young by up to two thirds. The Spanish researchers, who tracked people aged 25 to 60 for a decade, believe the antioxidant plant compounds in coffee benefit the heart and ward off cancer. Study leader Dr Adela Navarro, a cardiologist at Navarra Hospital in Pamplona, said: ‘I would advise drinking plenty of coffee, it could be good for your heart.’

