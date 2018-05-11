Four Men Charged with Hate Crimes
By 850 WFTL
May 11, 2018 @ 1:03 AM

According to Miami Dade officials, four men face hate crime-related felony offenses in an attack on two men after Miami Beach’s pride parade last month. The surveillance footage of the incident shows four people beating two men outside the restroom. On the video, the group takes turns pushing and punching the two men in the head as a bystander tries to intervene. The court documents state that each of the men face two counts of aggravated battery with prejudice for each victim.

