It is about to get a lot more “green” at many public sites around South Florida.

That’s because FPL will soon begin placing 24-foot-high “trees,” or curve-shaped, green tubes topped with solar panels, at zoos, museums, airports, and parks across the region. Still other sites will get solar canopies that look like contemporary aluminum roofs.

Here’s something to celebrate on the longest day of the year: Florida ranks #2 nationally in solar power growth – adding more new solar capacity than any state but California, based on a new report by @GTMResearch. Happy #SummerSolstice from the Sunshine State! pic.twitter.com/tmFCU9RaDZ — FPL (@insideFPL) June 21, 2018

The goal is to increase public interest in getting energy from the sun. For that reason, the project is being funded by about 20,000 homeowners who consider themselves “solar enthusiasts.” Those families have agreed to pay an additional $9 per month to support the effort.

The panels that will be installed at Palm Beach International Airport are expected to produce 65 kilowatts of energy during times when the sun is shining. A typical Florida house uses about 1,092 kilowatt hours per month, according to Inside Energy, a non-profit organization.

Alys Daly, an FPL spokesperson, says that around one percent of the utility’s electricity generation comes from the sun, close to the national average. FPL expects solar to generate more than five percent of its power within five years.

However, Daly concedes that some Floridians consider the utility to be anti-solar, after it tried in 2016 to pass an amendment that would have created new fees and costs for rooftop solar users. She says that FPL has supported sustainability efforts for a long time preceding the amendment issue.

The post FPL and 20,000 Families Installing Solar Trees Across South Florida appeared first on 850 WFTL.