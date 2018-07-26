‘Frasier’ Reboot Being Explored

In these times of TV show reboots, another is making a possible comeback. That show is ‘Frasier.’

The show was a hit for NBC from 1993 till 2004 and is said to be in the “very, very early” stages with CBS, and show star Kelsey Grammer is also involved.

Nothing as of yet on storyline or who else will be making a comeback from the original show.

Are you liking the resurgence of classic TV shows? What shows would you like to see back on television?