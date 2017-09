Get ready to get your breakfast on for free at a Chick-Fil-A near you. During the month of September, the restaurant will offer a free breakfast to you if you download their app. You’ll be able to place a mobile order or download a QR code to redeem for your choice of their Hash Brown Scramble bowl, a Chicken Biscuit or an Egg White Grill. Each account can redeem 1 free breakfast through September 30th.

Do you have a fast food breakfast favorite?