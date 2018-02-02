Free Coffee from Starbucks? …for a $49 annual fee.

So just about every CC now has points good towards something. Flights, hotel rooms, cash back. Well what about COFFEE rewards?! I’m in! Starbucks has come out with their own VISA card!

The coffee giants reward card will be $49 a year and let cardholders earn free Starbucks drinks and food! Want to plan ahead? Here’s the Starbucks menu….

My question is…can’t I just save that $49 a year and use THAT towards my coffee purchases?

Read more: Starbucks Launches Credit Card, Hoping to Jolt Sales | Newsmax.com