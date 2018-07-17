Free Fry Fridays Are Happening at McDonald’s

If I told you that you could get a FREE medium fry every single Friday at McDonald’s for the rest of the year, would you do it?

All you need to do is download and register for the McDonald’s app and with purchase of a buck or more, those golden, salty potatoes from the Golden Arches are all yours every Friday until December 30th.

The app has some other coupons as well but if you were already getting your McDonald’s fix on a Friday, might as well add on that free fry to save some dough!

Do you like using apps to order food?