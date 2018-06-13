Free Tacos!

FILE- This Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, photo shows a Taco Bell sign at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. Police say a fast-food worker upset at having to work a morning shift threw a hot burrito at his Taco Bell supervisor on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Spartanburg, S.C. Police say the worker didn't stop there, adding they were told he took off his headset, broke it on his knee and "stormed out." (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)