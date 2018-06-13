Free Tacos!
By Jennifer Ross
Jun 13, 2018 @ 7:58 AM
FILE- This Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, photo shows a Taco Bell sign at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. Police say a fast-food worker upset at having to work a morning shift threw a hot burrito at his Taco Bell supervisor on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Spartanburg, S.C. Police say the worker didn't stop there, adding they were told he took off his headset, broke it on his knee and "stormed out." (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

If it’s free, it’s for me!!   Today is free Doritos Locos Taco at Taco Bell all thanks to the Golden State Warriors championship win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Go to any Taco Bell between 2 pm and 6 pm and pick up your free taco!  Enjoy!

