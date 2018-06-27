Friendly Skies? Not So Much

A rash of horrible airplane incidents to share:

A rowdy group of men jetting off to a bachelor party in Ibiza managed to get their entire flight diverted after exhibiting “appalling and aggressive” behavior, Jet2 confirmed. The flight, which had left from Birmingham, England was rerouted to Toulouse, France, after the group of 27 men ignored repeated warnings from the flight crew to curb their behavior. Representatives for Jet2 claim the group had been consuming alcohol at the airport prior to the flight, and that one member of the party, who was too drunk and aggressive upon boarding, was even denied admittance to the plane before it left from Birmingham. After the blow up dolls showed up, all 27 men were banned from flying on the airline for LIFE!

And there’s a video where a woman completely flips out on a Spirit flight from Houston to Minneapolis. It happened on Monday night when the plane had to make an unscheduled stop in Minnesota because of an unspecified medical emergency. The woman marches up and down the aisle screaming and cursing, and talking about how her brothers are Marine snipers, and how her family has been through hell.

AND THERE”S MORE! Officials and passengers are breathing a sigh of relief after a JetBlue pilot accidentally radioed in a hijacking to air traffic control yesterday, triggering a massive police response. Air traffic control then had problems getting in contact with the crew on the flight. The incident happened as Flight 1623 was taxiing on the runway about to take off to LAX yesterday evening. “The New York Post” says the JetBlue pilot had intended to report a problem with the plane’s radio equipment, but instead wound up using a code for hijacking. A group of heavily-armed Port Authority police officers stormed into the plane and evacuated everyone safely. The FAA is investigating.

AND ANOTHER STORY:

Officials at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport say a man wearing only shorts has been apprehended on the tarmac after he scaled a fence, jumped on the wing of a plane and pounded on the windows. Police arrested 19-year-old Jhryin Jones without incident; he’s being charged with criminal trespassing, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement officers.