It’s Frigid Across Most Of America

A hard freeze is paralyzing the Deep South. Snow fell across the U.S. yesterday from Texas to Massachusetts, and sub-zero wind chills turned highways into sheets of ice. In the South, the brutal cold shut down interstates and triggered highway crashes. Louisiana, Alabama, North Carolina and Georgia all declared states of emergency. Forecasters say a hard freeze should continue in the Deep South through this morning. People in many areas are dealing with the unusual cold and snow in unique ways, like this Amish guy in Tennessee!!