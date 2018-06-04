From The Shadow…He Looks Like Michael Jackson. But It’s a MAN FROM THE FUTURE!

AND he passed a lie detector test!! This guy claims to be a time traveler stuck in the year 2018 because his time machine broke down!!!

James Oliver (apparently they kept the same names as we have now) says he came from the year 6491 and from another planet, but that isn’t the incredible part. Paranormal YouTube site ApexTV hooked Oliver up to a lie detector and he passed every question.

Oliver gave us a glimpse into the future too! He says more planets will be discovered, a war between the Earth and aliens is on the way, and the planet will continue to heat up.

Despite the claims of coming from space, Oliver speaks with a Birmingham UK accent, and an American twang.

What do you think? TRUE or FALSE!?!?!