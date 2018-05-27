A Florida appeals court has partially sided with Florida State University in a legal battle involving a gun rights group about weapons on campus.

A group called Florida Carry filed a lawsuit against FSU in 2015 for what they claim was information in a football game day guide that said fans could not keep firearms in their vehicles during games.

Friday’s ruling by the First District Court of Appeal also focused on related issues, such as the university’s ban on students carrying stun guns, as well as questions about information in the student conduct code.

Although Florida law bans people from carrying concealed guns on college campuses, FSU’s student conduct code also bars stun guns, knives, and swords. Florida Carry says that FSU officials should have known they were not allowed to regulate on-campus firearms, and that the school had illegally barred students with concealed weapons licenses from having stun guns and other defense items in their possession.

The appeals court ruled that the issue with the 2015 guide had been resolved by the school shortly after it was discovered. it also upheld the original 2016 ruling that the school could, in fact, prevent students with concealed weapon permits from bringing those objects on campus.

However, the court also determined that a previous ruling that supported verbiage regarding prohibition of firearms in vehicles in FSU’s student code could, in fact, be unlawful. It sent that issue back to the circuit court to decide if the university could be held liable, although the school says it was not enforcing the ban.

The post FSU goes to court about firearms policy appeared first on 850 WFTL.