Fun Holiday Alert: Today is National Lighthouse Day

August 7th is Lighthouse Day and is celebrated in the United States as a way to commemorate the signing of the Act for the Establishment and support of Lighthouse, Beacons, Buoys, and Public Piers by the U.S. Congress in 1789.

In 1989, the Congress passed a resolution designating August 7th as National Lighthouse Day. The day was set to recognize the importance of lighthouses in maritime navigation and for providing ships safe harbor during bad weather.

