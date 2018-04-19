The FWC is looking for information about a gopher tortoise that was spray-painted red and covered in concrete. The endangered and threatened turtle is in rehab.

FWC offers reward after gopher tortoise is found painted red and covered in concrete https://t.co/YBUv71PLpA pic.twitter.com/kW1iRehFGG — WPBF 25 News (@WPBF25News) April 18, 2018

The two good Samaritans spotted the tortoise in the middle of the road in Montverde,FL

The FWC says it is both illegal and very harmful to the health of a gopher tortoise to apply man-made substances, such as paint or concrete, to any part of their body or shell.

Gopher tortoises are state-listed as threatened and are a protected species.

Please call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline if you have any information who may have done this to the tortoise.

The post FWC: Gopher Tortoise Covered With Concrete and Red Spray Paint in Rehab appeared first on 850 WFTL.